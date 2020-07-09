Centerville cancels Summer Concert Series

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville has canceled its Summer Concert Series after the Ohio Department of Health told Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County all mass gatherings in its region should be canceled indefinitely.

The City said Thursday for that reason, the Summer Concert Series is cancelled until or if the current order is lifted. The City said it spent months working with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County to craft a thoughtful plan with the intention of protecting attendees’ and employees’ health while fostering community involvement.

“We were determined not to default to cancellation of our concerts and events, and we invested considerable time and resources trying to make these events possible. While we are disappointed, we are committed to doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said.

The City’s Summer Concert Series had been adapted to a seven-week version of what normally spans three months. Performers ranged from regional acts like The Menus to national draws like The Rock Show, a tribute to the band Journey. Safety measures included painting circles onto the Stubbs Park Amphitheater lawn and requiring attendees to reserve a socially-distanced space. Reservations for the first concert were claimed in the first 24 hours and guests also filled out a wait list.

“We understand the significance of preventing further spread of COVID-19. Beyond protecting our residents and neighbors, we must do everything we can to keep the economy open and to support our local businesses, which have already seen a tremendous negative impact from the pandemic,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said.

The City planned to allow beer sales in Stubbs Park for the first time with representatives from the Centerville High School Jazz Band and the Centerville High School Baseball Team. This partnership was initiated in hopes of enabling these groups to raise funds for their respective organizations.

The City said it will begin work soon on the 2021 Summer Concert Series and other City events going forward.