Centerville business raises money to honor slain Struthers 4-year-old

9-24 Justice for Rowan

Alley Car Designs in Centerville is selling sweatshirts and t shirts to raise money for the Rowan’s Memorial Community Playground Fund.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville business is raising money for a boy killed in a Struthers, Ohio home invasion.

Four-year-old Rowan Sweeney was shot during a home invasion on September 21. Four others were injured, two men and two women, in the shooting. The four adults are still in the hospital, one in critical condition.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said the suspect turned himself in to authorities. He was taken into custody at the federal building in downtown Youngstown on aggravated murder charges.

Alley Car Designs in Centerville is selling sweatshirts and t-shirts to raise money for the Rowan’s Memorial Community Playground Fund. Orders can be placed until midnight on October 11, 2020. You can learn more about this effort here.

