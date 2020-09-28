Centerville business expansion to create new jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance Monday for nine projects set to create 1,700 new jobs and retain 923 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $87 million in new payroll and spur more than $1.5 billion in investments across Ohio.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, a Centerville business is part of that total. Ardent Technologies Inc. (Ardent) in Centerville expects to create 20 full-time positions, generating $2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $6.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Centerville.

Ardent provides IT support services, cybersecurity services, staff augmentation, financial management, and administrative support. The TCA approved a 1.581 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Other projects approved by the TCA include:

CENTRAL OHIO

BBI Logistics LLC, City of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $10.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. BBI Logistics is a freight brokerage firm. The TCA approved a 1.870 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Zenni USA (Zenni Optical), Village of Obetz (Franklin Co.), expects to create 189 full-time positions, generating $8.2 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Obetz. Zenni Optical is an online retailer that sells prescription and non-prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, sports glasses, and goggles. The TCA approved a 1.557 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Invacare Corporation, City of Elyria (Lorain Co.), expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $7.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $32.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Elyria. Invacare designs, manufactures, and distributes medical devices. The TCA approved a 1.476 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Ultium Cells LLC, Village of Lordstown (Trumbull Co.), expects to create 1,000 full-time positions, generating $45 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s joint venture in Lordstown. Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem. The operation will manufacture lithium-ion batteries. The TCA approved a 1.950 percent, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHWEST OHIO

Satelytics Inc., City of Perrysburg (Wood Co.), expects to create 38 full-time positions, generating $2.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Perrysburg. Satelytics provides cloud-based geospatial analytics software. The TCA approved a 1.479 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHEAST OHIO

Worthington Foods Inc., City of Zanesville (Muskingum Co.), expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $20.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Zanesville. Worthington Foods in Zanesville manufactures frozen and refrigerated plant-based protein products sold under the MorningStar Farms brand. The TCA approved a 1.240 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHWEST OHIO

Luma Financial Technologies LLC, City of Cincinnati (Hamilton Co.), expects to create 58 full-time positions, generating $6.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $4.8 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cincinnati. Luma Financial Technologies provides automated tracking and performance reports, management of custom structures, selling resources, and learning tools that enable customers to manage and sell structured financial products. The TCA approved a 2.003 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

WESTERN OHIO

DIS-TRAN Steel LLC (Dis-Tran), City of Washington Court House (Fayette Co.), expects to create 55 full-time positions, generating $2.5 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Washington Court House. Dis-Tran designs and supplies high-voltage, open-air substations, switchyards, and transmission lines. The TCA approved a 1.233 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.