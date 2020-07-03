Centerville business converts to sell PPE

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville company is converting its business in order to supply PPE to the community.

Incenta Rewards is usually an employee recognition and incentive business, but once the pandemic hit and after failing to receive a loan, it became a PPE business. The owner says it was a good way to keep his staff employed while providing a necessary item.

The company has 600,000 masks to sell to those who need them.

“I think the most important thing is to know when to pivot and we were at a point where our core business was like turning a spigot off. We needed to do something. We’re doing this for not only the survival of the company but we’re also doing it as a payback to the Greater Dayton area,” said Joe Jones, President of Incenta Rewards.

The business spent over $1,000,000 to make the switch and accommodate their new supplies.