Centerville Board of Education vote to return to remote learning

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Board of Education voted Monday night to suspend in-person classes for grade K – 12 and return to remote learning after Friday, Nov. 20, according to a board member Dr. David Roer.
Students are expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 19, attending four days a week with Wednesday being a remote day.
The district returned to the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began on Oct. 19. Each student should have a Chromebook and some familiarity with the remote learning process from the first quarter.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
