Centerville Board of Education vote to return to remote learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Board of Education voted Monday night to suspend in-person classes for grade K – 12 and return to remote learning after Friday, Nov. 20, according to a board member Dr. David Roer.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 19, attending four days a week with Wednesday being a remote day.

The district returned to the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began on Oct. 19. Each student should have a Chromebook and some familiarity with the remote learning process from the first quarter.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS