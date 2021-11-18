CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Jazz Band is gearing up for a nationally televised performance next week.

The band is one of only nine high school bands in the entire country to be selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Super excited. I can’t wait for it,” says senior Nevaeh Haskins who’s a drum major with the band.

The band applied to perform in the parade in 2018; they received word they were selected in 2019; they were put on hold in 2020; now, in 2021 they finally get their chance.

The anticipation has been building since the pandemic canceled their appearance last year.

“Our 2020 seniors didn’t get a chance to go,” says the band’s director Brandon Barrometti.

“I’m just mainly really excited to not only do this, but represent all of the people who graduated who couldn’t do this,” says senior Amara Jain who’s a drum major with the band.

Ahead of their performance on Thanksgiving Day, the band performed for a crowd outside of the Macy’s at the Dayton Mall.

“It just made everything feel real,” says Jain.

“I’m so proud. It’s been a huge honor. Just every day working with them has been really fun,” says Barrometti.

Nearly 200 band members will be heading to New York for the big parade on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s so amazing to really have the opportunity to go out in front of the world, in front of the nation, and perform our best, and I’m extremely excited for our band to go,” says Haskins.

The band leaves Sunday, November 21 and will arrive in New York on Monday.