Centerville art shop gets creative during pandemic; offering workshops, camp

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — AR Workshop in Centerville is currently in the middle of an eight week DIY kid series, as it’s getting ready to host kids for its summer art camp. A year ago, it was a much different picture.

The DIY art boutique opened in October 2019 just six months before the pandemic started. Forced to adapt last year, they did what they do best and got creative.

“What we’re known for and what we love are in-person workshops which we obviously couldn’t do, so we switched to a to-go model,” says owner Ann Puckett.

The to-go bags contained everything to make a project at home.

“We heard from several customers, families, that came in to buy kits to do at home, or they would create some kits and watch a movie,” describes Ann. “Being on house arrest basically when we weren’t able to go out– you just don’t get that chance to be as creative as you need to. You don’t have that outlet, and art is definitely something that can help.”

While the shop isn’t operating at full capacity, it is offering in-person workshops. People can choose from hundreds of projects in dozens of different categories.

“You can create a canvas project. You can create a wood project. We have some really new, neat designs out–some textured picture frames, some cactus rocks,” lists Ann. “We’ll walk you through all of the steps on how to choose colors and even sometimes how to assemble those using power tools, and we’ll turn you loose to be creative.”

The shop also hosts birthday parties, bridal showers, corporate and team events.

The summer youth art camp is for kids ages seven to 14. Over the course of four days of roughly three hour sessions, kids will create four projects and a t-shirt.

