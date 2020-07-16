School Re-Opens: Centerville sends plans to parents, Kettering, Miamisburg announcing soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools sent an email and letter to parents today notifying them of the schools re-opening plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Miamisburg and Kettering told WDTN.com they will announce their re-open plans tomorrow.

Centerville will re-open Aug. 24 and use a blended learning plan with two options. Students can split schooling between classrooms and online learning. Other students can choose a complete online-learning program. Parents who want their children to do online-learning only must register by Friday, July 24.

The school year was scheduled to start Aug. 17, but the district extended the summer break in order to train teachers on distance-learning and safety precautions. The school has a second option to keep students at home if the COVID-19 outbreak continues to surge.

“Of course, we all know plans are fluid and could change rapidly based on the spread of the virus in our community,” Centerville Schools Community Relations Specialist Sarah Swan said.

Miamisburg is anticipating classes to start Aug. 17, according to Superintendent David Vail.

The district plans on a mix of distance-learning and classroom learning between students, with most students coming to school five days a week if there is no COVID-19 surge. The school is still planning its guidelines.

“(The guidelines) of the plan are what we are hoping to finalize tonight and roll out tomorrow to all of our people,” Vail told WDTN.com. “If that happens, it will be on our website for everyone to see.”

Kari Basson, Community Relations and Auxiliary Services Coordinator for Kettering City Schools, said the board released a revised schedule this week, with school opening for kindergarteners and Pre-K on Aug. 24, grades 1 through 10 on Aug. 17, and grades 11 and 12 on Aug. 18.

Basson said the district would be releasing its re-open plan tomorrow.

For other districts in the Miami Valley

Dayton City Schools will re-open Aug. 10 with five-day in-person classes with online accommodations.

Huber Heights City Schools are offering two options for students: in-person learning or distance learning. Students will be able to switch options at least once at the end of the semester.

Russia Local Schools in Shelby County will have five-day per week in-person schooling with a preliminary open date of Aug. 17. Masks won’t be required.

Lebanon City Schools offer parents the choice of in-person or distance learning. The district said 400-600 students in the district have opted for the distance learning option.

Oakwood City Schools will have half-day instruction through at least Labor Day along with online classes.

Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Robert O’Leary said the school is continuing to review feedback and relevant data through the week before announcing its decision on re-open plans. The district said it is also reviewing health guidelines.

“We continue our planning with staff and other stakeholders this week with the intention to announce our plan early next week.”

Xenia Community Schools will re-open Aug. 19 with a two-tier plan, with parents opting for in-person schooling of distance-learning.