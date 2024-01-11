CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Parts of Stubbs Park will be closed until May 2025.

Construction on parts of Stubbs Park, located at 255 W Spring Valley Road, will begin in early 2024, according to the city of Centerville.

The Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park & Centerville Community Amphitheater is an 60-acre park with multiple walking trails, playgrounds and other amenities. Concerts are often held during the warmer months of the year at the amphitheater.

(Photo/City of Centerville)

After collecting input from the residents, business owners, and government officials, a master plan was drawn up for improvements to the popular park.

Improvements include:

Renovating the amphitheater to repair structural deterioration and improve lighting and sound elements

Adding more accessible seating options to the amphitheater area

Constructing a new event plaza near the amphitheater for more seating, concessions, and areas for food trucks and a pondside deck

Renovating concessions and restroom buildings to meet ADA compliance, as well as constructing a covered porch

Expanding and consolidating three ponds north of the amphitheater to improve natural habitats

Consolidating ditches and swales throughout the park to improve storm water management

Constructing new Veterans Memorial and Amphitheater parking lots

Improving park entrance on Spring Valley Road by widening lanes and simplifying traffic patterns

The 2024 Summer Event Series will be updated soon to accommodate construction.

The city received funding for this construction from a variety of sources:

$800,000 in state capital funding from the state of Ohio

$500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Land and Water Conservation grant

$150,000 ODNR Recreation Trails Program grant

$150,000 in playground funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

To read more about the construction plan, click here.