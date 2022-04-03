CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival is returning this summer to celebrate its 50th anniversary this 4th of July.

After scaling back due to the pandemic, Americana Festival Publicity Chair Dave Paprocki said they’re back and bigger than ever. “More attendees, more entertainment, bigger better fireworks, just a whole lot of family-friendly things to do to celebrate our countries independence day,” said Paprocki.

With more to offer, Paprocki said they also expect larger crowds this year. “Typically we expect about 75 thousand attendees, this year we’re hoping to get over that. We are Ohio’s largest one day festival.” The theme this year celebrates the festival’s 50th year, something that Paprocki said involves a lot of planning.

“The festival is put on by dozens of volunteers. Everyone from helping organize the parade to the 5k, to a concert at Stubbs Park. Our auto show grew exponentially last year. It was kinda in a different state, where we just had food and the auto show last year. So, this year we’re going to continue that.”

While the pandemic is winding down, Paprocki said this year’s festival will continue to put health and safety at the top of their priority list, even offering hand washing stations for people. Paprocki said he’s confident that this years Americana Festival will help the Centerville-Washington Township community shine. “It’s literally hundreds of hours of volunteers putting their time and talent and efforts together to put on one of the best festivals really…this side of the country.”

The festival kicks off July 3rd at Centerville High School and wraps up Monday, July 4th. There’s still a need for vendors; to apply click here.