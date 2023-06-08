CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a Centerville resident called police to report an alleged break-in.

According to the Centerville Police Department, law enforcement received a phone call at 4:55 a.m. Thursday to respond to the 9700 block of Sheehan Road for a report of a break-in. While the resident was on the phone with dispatch, a shot was reportedly fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Centerville officers also discovered an “incoherent” woman in the front yard. Authorities said she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two children were inside the home when the incident took place. They were not hurt.

It is not known if the alleged break-in and the woman on the yard are connected. Police tell 2 NEWS they are still investigating.