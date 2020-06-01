Centerville alerts residents of Monday evening protest

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville sent an alert to residents that it was made aware of a protest scheduled Monday at 6 p.m.

The city said on its website that city staff has contacted the group planning the event and believes it will be a peaceful protest. It also said that the group is not affiliated with Antifa or any other terrorist organizations.

Protesters are expected to travel the sidewalk east from Stubb’s Park onto Spring Valley Road and continue north on the sidewalk of Main Street toward the intersection of Main and Franklin Streets.

The Centerville Police Department will be present to help protect everyone involved.