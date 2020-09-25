Centerville ALDI reopening after being closed for expansion

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The ALDI store in Centerville is reopening to the public Friday after closing for renovations. The location, situated at 6250 Wilmington Pike, is one of nearly 1,300 stores the grocery chain has committed to expanding. The company said they’re planning to invest more than $5 billion to update and build more stores across the country.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield division vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome Centerville, Sugarcreek and Bellbrook residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”

Features of the new space include expanded refrigeration, fresh food, and convenience sections, as well as open ceilings and environmentally friendly materials. Curbside pickup will also be available through online ordering.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The store will open at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to accommodate venerable shoppers.