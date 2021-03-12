Centerville 4th of July festival to return as President Biden expresses confidence in summer gatherings

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – President Biden recently asserted that he believed Americans will be back to celebrating together by July 4. This came after he announced he would make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

One of the largest and most highly anticipated festivals in the Miami Valley, the Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival, will go on as planned. The 47th annual celebration was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event usually draws a crowd of more than 75,000 for a 5k race, parade, street fair, and fireworks.

This year’s event will feature fireworks on the 4th and more celebrations on the 5th of July.

“With recent positive trends we’ve seen in cases and an increased number of people getting vaccines. We decided that we were going to move forward with the plan to have a full festival,” said Keith Weiskittle, executive director of the Americana festival.

Governor Mike DeWine recently said all COVID restrictions will be lifted if the state reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people. Weiskittle is optimistic that will happen before July. This year’s festival will also have a special theme: celebrating frontline heroes.”

“The healthcare workers, the teachers, the people who kept retail stores open and the restaurants…[they’re] all so very important to our community during the past year. We’re going to celebrate that, and acknowledge that with this theme,” said Weiskittle.

For more information on the Americana festival, click here.