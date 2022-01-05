CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerpoint Energy will be starting a gas line replacement project in two Centerville neighborhoods in January.

According to the City of Centerville, the bare steel cast iron gas line replacement project is anticipated to be completed in April 2022. The project will replace gas lines in the right of way and easements with new services and regulators placed outside of houses. The city said most of the work will be behind the curb.

As part of an ongoing process for many years statewide, the city said this upgrade of bare steel pipes is being done to prevent leaks.

This project will be done ahead of the completion of the Sheldon Avenue waterline, storm sewer and curb project which is anticipated to continue in April, said the city.

Neighborhood one: Concept East, bound by East Franklin Street, South Main Street, Martha Avenue and East Drive

Map provided by the City of Centerville

Neighborhood two: Ridgeway, Bound by Lyons Drive, Sheldon Drive, Davis Road, Hampton Road and North Main Street

Map provided by the City of Centerville