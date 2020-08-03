Center for Disaster Philanthropy announces $75K grant for Foodbank COVID-19 efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Center for Disaster Philanthropy announced on Monday a $75,000 grant that will support the Dayton Foodbank’s increased drive-thru distribution efforts in response to COVID-19.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund is focused on supporting nonprofit organizations working directly in response to the pandemic among vulnerable populations in order to help build their capacity to address the most pressing needs.

The Foodbank’s on-site drive-thru pantry allows for contactless distribution and is often the first stop families make for emergency food assistance.

The drive-thru distributed 3,467,113 pounds of food to 105,995 clients. Funding will allow the Foodbank to distribute more fresh produce, meat, and diary to ensure clients are receiving health and nutritious foods each time they come to visit.

“We are grateful for organizations like the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and their commitment to bettering communities,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, says. “This funding is crucial to ensure our Drive Thru remains central to our disaster relief plans, and that families have the food they need during this difficult time.”

For the month of August, the pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

