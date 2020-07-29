Census van making its way to Miami Township

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The census van is making a stop at the Dayton Mall Friday, Aug. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2020 Mobile Census Unit, or census van, was put forth by the Dayton-Montgomery County Complete Count Committee to help people in the area improve their census response rate.

Miami Township has seen over 70 percent of its residents respond to the census already.

According to the township, a recent study indicated that for every census response the area brings in $18,000 in federal funds over the next 10 years.

