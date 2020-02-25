Census results impact local disaster relief funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Every 10 years, the United States attempts to count everyone who lives in the country. The census is a 10 minute survey asking questions about people living in a household such as their age, gender and race. Officials say taking those few minutes to complete the questionnaire can shape your future.

More than $675 billion in federal funding for things like disaster relief, head start programs, transportation, and roads funding is allocated annually based on census data results.

The funding is distributed based on the population count from the 2020 census.

“When there is a disaster, they use the census data in order to determine how many funds will be distributed to that area,” said Rose Simmons, U.S. Census Partnership Coordinator.

According to Simmons, this year’s count is critical for Montgomery County, especially those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“People don’t understand often times until they’re in that situation,” Simmons said. “We have some people who their homes were completely destroyed, and so for those folks they need to be counted where they are April 1, 2020.”

With more options to complete the survey this year, it’s easier than ever to be counted. The questionnaire can be filled out online, over the phone or on a paper questionnaire.

Invitations to participate in the census will be sent between March 12-March 20. Census Takers will go door-to-door to follow up with those who don’t respond beginning May 1.