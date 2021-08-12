Census data: Miami Valley loses less than 1% of population in last 10 years

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Census Bureau has made its initial findings available to the public but the data released Thursday is more for legislative redistricting, not the average person.

Even so, the Miami Valley has seen some change over the past decade. Since 2010, the Census Bureau estimates that the region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — has lost around 877 people. That’s a loss of less than 1 percent of the regions population.

Greene and Miami counties have seen the most growth in the last ten years, both seeing a population increase of over 4 percent. Greene County brought in 7,360 new residents, while Miami County brought in 4,484 new residents.

Unfortunately, most of the region has seen a very slight decline in population. Champaign, Clark, Darke and Preble have all lost over 3 percent of their population in just 10 years. However, Montgomery County remains the most populated county in the Miami Valley, with 531,687 residents — down from 535,200 in 2010.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s initial analysis of data found the Midwest was growing steadily, but slower than other regions of the United States. Ohio fits nicely into that trend, with a little over 1 percent change in its population in 10 years.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

You can review the full Census dashboard here. A more user friendly version of the data is expected to be released in September.

Below are data excerpts from each county in the Miami Valley.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

CLARK COUNTY:

DARKE COUNTY:

GREENE COUNTY:

MIAMI COUNTY:

MERCER COUNTY:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

PREBLE COUNTY:

SHELBY COUNTY: