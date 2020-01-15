Census application session to be held Wednesday

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An application session for those applying for jobs with the 2020 Census will be held Wednesday in Dayton.

The session takes place at The Job Center on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45422 from 11 am to 3 pm. Jobs can range from $18.50-$20.50 per hour, according to the Census bureau.

For more information on Census jobs, click here or call 1-855-JOB-2020.

