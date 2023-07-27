DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s going to be a hot one out there for the thousands of people headed to the Celtic Festival in downtown Dayton this weekend.

With temperatures in the 90s and a heat index over 100 degrees, health officials who 2 NEWS spoke with say heat-related illnesses are a real concern, especially when mixed with alcohol.

Health officials say there measures you can take to stay safe before you take a sip.

“If you do drink, drink in moderation,” John Steele, public information specialist at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, said. “Also, a good rule of thumb is, for every alcoholic beverage you consume, you should drink eight-twelve ounces of water, and then alternate drinks to stay hydrated like that.”

Officials for the festival say there will be plenty of non-alcoholic beverages available to purchase and they have tents stationed around for people to take cover from the heat.

Box 21 and Five Rivers Metroparks will be on site for any immediate assistance.