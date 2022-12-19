Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was killed in Center Township on Monday after another driver ran a red light and crashed into her car, according to authorities.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call at 6:28 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of Rice Road and Oregon Road.

An investigation revealed that Becky Fuson, 43, of Celina was driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Oregon Road when a 26-year-old woman driving a 2021 gray Honda Accord reportedly ran a stop sign, striking Fuson’s vehicle in the driver’s side.

Both women were transported by Celina EMS to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary’s for treatment, where Fuson was pronounced deceased, according to a release.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Celina EMS, Celina Fire Department, and MCERV. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.