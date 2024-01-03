** Archive video above shows crews fighting a fire in Dayton **

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal fire occurred in Celina on Tuesday evening.

The Montezuma Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to a release from the station. The fire began around 8 p.m.

Crews from the Coldwater and St. Mary’s Township fire departments were also on hand to assist in quelling the fire, which was located in the 8500 block of State Route 219 in Celina.

Along with the overall structure being engulfed in flames, the roof was compromised when crews arrived.

When the fire was extinguished, crews discovered one person was still inside of the structure and did not make it out. The victim’s name was Vickie J. Schumm. She was 65.