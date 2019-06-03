Celina Strong: Volunteers help with tornado recovery efforts

CELINA, Ohio (WDNT) - "Celina Strong" is message people in Mercer County are sending one week after an EF-3 tornado ravaged the area.

"I could not imagine what those people were thinking as it came through in just 20 seconds," Heather Kuhn, church administrator at the Purple Door Church in Celina.

She spent the week delivering meals to those who've lost everything.

"I've grown up in this area and I went to school here and a lot of people were our friends and family," Kuhn said.

Throughout the week the church opened its doors to provide meals and supplies not only to residents affected by the tornado, but to workers clearing roads and putting up electric wires. The church has provided dinner and lunches. They also have several long tables filled with everything from canned food to toiletries. The Purple Door Church said they haven't had to pay for any of the food or supplies they're making available. All of it has come through as donations.

Pastor Jeffrey Gramza said as long as there's a need, the church will be there to help. Along with delivering and providing meals, Gramza said he's also building relationships with the community.

"Just listening to the stories of how people survived the storm and looking at the pictures," Grazma said.

While some people may come out and ask for help, others may shy away from it feeling ashamed or feeling that they can get by on their own. Pastor Grazma said wants them to know there's no shame in asking for help.

"In a moments notice, they would give you the shirt off their back if you asked for it and now they need the shirt and are not willing to ask for it," Gramza said.

As the city recovers from the mess left behind the church and community are continuing to stand Celina Strong.

"This is a community effort to rebuild these families," Grazma said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.