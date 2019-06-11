Celina residents facing uphill battle with home repairs after tornado outbreak
CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) - Homeowners in Celina are facing tough decisions after the Memorial Day tornadoes.
The biggest question for many is whether they can save their homes at all.
Some houses look redeemable, meaning they can be fixed. However, residents like Kelli Clausen that thought they didn't have to rebuild, are now facing tough decisions.
"Right now it's sort of like hurry up and wait. We hurried up to clean the debris up and now we are waiting," said Clausen.
What's behind the waiting? It's a mixture of contractors and insurance companies crunching numbers and trying to schedule appointments.
"It's mostly frustration. It just means it's a longer time between now and when we can come back in here (the house). Right now just to repair, we are looking at 6 months. That's Christmas time," said Clausen.
If the family has to rebuild, it could take more than a year to get back in a house.
Companies like D.K. Contractor have been working from sun up to sun down, moving house to house.
"It has been very busy. Very busy. Mostly roofs and siding. Windows and doors," said Danny Bingham, the owner of D.K Contractor.
In all, more than 40 houses were destroyed in Celina because of the tornado outbreak.
More than 100 houses were damaged.
Several Celina-based contractors told 2 NEWS the wait for home repair work might be worth it.
They've already taken calls from people who received poor or incomplete work from out-of-town companies.
"People are going to have to wait and pick some of the best contractors they can. Don't get some of these contractors from out-of-town to take advantage of you," said Bingham.
Homer Chinn, a Celina resident told 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald that he waited to reach out to a contractor because he had less damage than some of his neighbors.
Chinn says he couldn't be prouder of how the community has rallied to help his neighbors through this hard time.
"Without them coming together. We would have a real problem cleaning up. But everybody was out there sweeping or raking and picking up garbage," said Chinn.
Latest News - Local
-
Residents hopeful for federal assistance after tornadoes
In his letter to President Trump, Governor DeWine says the need is beyond what the state and local governments can handle.Read More »
-
Reuniting pets and families after tornadoes a priority for animal advocates
Steve Glardon, outreach coordinator for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says they have been getting dozens of calls from people who are missing their pets after fences and walls of their homes were blown away.Read More »
-
Beavercreek football team raises money for tornado victims
The team gathered at Wandering Griffin to hold a fundraiser for two players and their families who lost their homes in the storms.Read More »
-
Free counseling available for people affected by the tornadoes
Doctors at Wright State University are offering free psychological first-aid for people impacted by the tornadoes. Those services are designed to get people professional counseling to cope with trauma.Read More »