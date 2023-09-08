CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Celina Police Chief Tom Wale is expected to provide an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Wale, a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 regarding the shooting.

On Aug. 25, just after 2 a.m., officers were at Eastview Park conducting an investigation. They were reportedly near Lake St. Marys when they encountered 24-year-old Corey Andrew.

At some point during the encounter, an officer shot Andrew and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the investigation.

