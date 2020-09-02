Celina officer fires shots at suspect, no injuries reported

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect who was heard firing gunshots in Celina Tuesday afternoon was shot at by an officer after he stepped out from behind an abandoned refrigerator with a firearm in his hand.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says his office received a 911 call just before 3:40 p.m. regarding a man who was believed to be suicidal. The man walked into a wooded area on Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Celina. When deputies arrived, gunshots were heard, but deputies were not sure whether they were the intended target or if the man was shooting into the air.

As backup units from Celina Police arrived, the man stepped out from behind an abandoned refrigerator holding the firearm. A Celina officer fired multiple rounds at the man.

Assistance was called in from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department, Adams County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Air Unit.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the man was found in a culvert and is now being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for inducing panic.

No injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if other charges are warranted.