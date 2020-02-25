Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Celina man arrested on outstanding warrant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-blue_1519319810383.jpg

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man is in jail after a drug bust in Mercer County.

The 38-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County around 7:06 p.m. on February 24. Deputies found him in possession of suspected methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

A search warrant for the residence was executed, resulting in the discovery of more suspected drugs and a firearm.

  • Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

The man’s case has been forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS