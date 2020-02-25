Celina man arrested on outstanding warrant

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man is in jail after a drug bust in Mercer County.

The 38-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County around 7:06 p.m. on February 24. Deputies found him in possession of suspected methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

A search warrant for the residence was executed, resulting in the discovery of more suspected drugs and a firearm.

Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

The man’s case has been forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.