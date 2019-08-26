Celina man arrested on drug charges

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man is facing charges after deputies say he threw drugs into a nearby dumpster as he ran away from authorities.

On August 23 around 2 pm, Task Force officers uncovered information suggesting a possible drug transaction that was about to happen.

They caught up with a 27-year-old Celina man, who was on a bicycle and appeared to be impaired.

Celina Police tried to stop him, but he took off on foot and was seen throwing an item into a nearby dumpster as he ran away.

The suspect was eventually caught by officers. The item he threw into the dumpster turned out to be a crushed cigarette package that contained 20 capsules of suspected drugs.

A syringe was found in his front shorts pockets. Further testing revealed that the syringe tested positive for fentanyl.

He is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The case is under review by the Mercer County Prosecutor.

