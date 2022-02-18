CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s child, two years after the investigation began.

On February 11, 2020, the two-year-old Ezra Sirgrist was found face down and unresponsive. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said that a family member provided CPR until emergency crews could arrive. The child was brought to Mercer Health but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Grey said that the coroner’s office performed an autopsy and discovered the child had died of methamphetamine intoxication. The death was ruled a homicide, and detectives began their investigation.

During the investigation, several people interviewed were uncooperative, slowing down the investigation process. Detectives eventually named the mother’s boyfriend as a suspect, and the investigation was completed and sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday, February 17 of 2022, Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox presented the case to a grand jury that indicted the suspect, 29-year-old Brandon Edwards, on the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree

Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree

Aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Endangering Children, a felony of the second degree

Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree

Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwards on Friday, February 18, and he is now being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.