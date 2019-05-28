Local News

Celina hit with 'at least' an EF-3 tornado, according to NWS

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:44 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The tornado that tore through two neighborhoods in Celina on Monday, killed one man and left several seriously injured was confirmed to be at least an EF-3. 

The assessment was handled by the National Weather Service from Wilmington, which said the survey was still ongoing and a final assessment would be completed at a later date. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Celina earlier Tuesday after storms devastated much of the northern Dayton area and Celina. 

