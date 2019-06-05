Celina finds $100K in private donations a good problem but big headache
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Raising $100,000 for tornado victims is a good thing, but it left Celina with the problem of how to manage the funds.
For rural cities and towns that experience a manager disaster for the first time, managing private cash is a challenge if there isn't an existing charitable organization that can manage it locally.
That was the concern for Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel. The longtime Celina mayor said he wasn't surprised when individuals in Mercer County raised $100,000 in private funds to donate to victims of the EF-3 tornado that struck the city on Memorial Day. He said the rural communities that dot West Central Ohio have always delivered when helping those in need or raising charitable funds.
But it left the mayor with a unique problem. The city government could take the money but couldn't disperse it.
"Frankly, as the government, we can take cash all day long," Hazel said. "But we can't disperse it, at least at our level. It must be a private entity. With us, we are governed under different laws and there are so many restrictions on how things are done."
Celina's solution was to find a local and private organization that could set up a board and create rules to disperse funds.
Hazel approached the Celina Rotary Club, which was initially resistant. Deb Hemmelgarn's term as the club's president ends July 1, and the responsibility of handling $100,000 is daunting for any organization.
"I was hesitant because the distribution of funds – who, when, how much, where do they go – it's a lot to handle," Hemmelgarn said. "I was hoping another organization would pick it up, especially since my presidency is over at the end of June and I didn't want to leave this ball for someone else."
The organization setup a seven-member board that included a lawyer, people with insurance experience, the incoming Rotarian president, people from outside the group and church leaders. Keith Wenning – the Coldwater native and former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback – is also on the board. Wenning raised $20,000 himself in the days following the tornado.
Lessons for other communities
The Celina board is still detailing plans on dispersing funds, but for other communities in rural areas, the plan could become a possible model.
"We are an hour from everyone," Hemmelgarn said. "An hour from Lima, Dayton, Fort Wayne … We are in the middle of God's country. I think wherever you are, when people need help people come together."
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Previous
Ohio Lottery to donate...
Next
Charges files in Miami County puppy...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ohio Lottery donates 7,500 pounds of food to The Foodbank
The Ohio Lottery is set to donate over 7,500 pounds of food to The Foodbank in Dayton for disaster relief efforts after the devastating tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley on Memorial Day, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald announced on Wednesday.Read More »
-
Celina finds $100K in private donations a good problem but big headache
Raising $100,000 for tornado victims is a good thing, but it left Celina with the problem of how to manage the funds.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charges filed in Miami County puppy mill case
Charges have been filed in the case of a puppy mill at a home in Concord Township, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced on Wednesday.Read More »
-
Hollywood Gaming to provide meals for Northridge tornado victims
Hollywood Gaming is doing its part in helping victims of the Memorial Day tornado by providing meals to victims in Northridge.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.