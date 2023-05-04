DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A softball game featuring several members of the Cincinnati Bengals is set to take place at Day Air Ballpark this June.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Login Wilson Celebrity Softball Game will kick off at Day Air Ballpark, featuring several players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster.

According to Minor League Baseball news, more committed players will be announced closer to the game, however, the current lineup includes:

Logan Wilson

Coach Zac Taylor

Sam Hubbard

Germaine Pratt

BJ Hill

Hakeem Adeniji

Jake Browning

Mike Hilton

Cam Taylor-Britt

Trayveon Williams

Drew Sample

Ted Karras

Dax Hill

Linebacker Logan Wilson will lead the game as a fundraising initiative for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation,” a 501(c)3 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome research program and scholarship fund. It will also double as a team-building exercise before the Bengals head to Training Camp.

A home run derby will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the game beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. Gates are set to open to the public at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public and can be purchased here.