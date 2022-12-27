Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Celebration of Life is set to take place for a Fairborn High School student who died after a car crash on Dec. 16.

According to Fairborn City Schools, the Celebration of Life for Lily Clinger will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dayton FOP located at 4275 Powell Rd., Huber Heights.

Fairborn City Schools Transportation will have two buses available to take students to the service and they will be parked in the front parking lot at Fairborn High School. Loading will take place from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and the buses are estimated to return to the high school around 7 p.m.

Lily Clinger, 17, died as a result of a car crash on Dec. 16, said the district. Clinger was said to be an honor roll student and was involved in many activities.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairborn High School and they will be distributed between the cross country team, the LEO club and the ASL Club in Clinger’s memory.