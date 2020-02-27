Celebration honors ‘American Factory’ filmmakers

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fuyao plant in Moraine held a celebration Wednesday night with area leaders to honor filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.
Earlier this month, they brought home their first Academy Award for Best Documentary – Feature. The pair highlighted the Fuyao plant in “American Factory,” which tells the tale of American and Chinese cultures inside the former GM facility.
“American Factory” is still available to watch on Netflix.
