DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grab your green and head over to the Oregon District for a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day bash at the Dublin Pub!

The Dublin Pub will be holding its 25th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Bash this weekend with events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A VIP pre-party will take place on Thursday, March 16 beginning at 5 p.m. in the tent with music, food and drinks.

The second annual one-mile run will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with runners following a course through downtown Dayton.

On Friday, March 17, the Dublin Pub will start the party early with the admission line forming at 4:30 a.m.

Breakfast and Guinness will be served at 5:30 a.m. and the first 100 people will receive a free St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt.

Entertainment will continue throughout the day including music, dance, guest appearances and more!

And not to worry, the party doesn’t stop on Friday! The Dublin Pub will be holding a “Survivor’s Party” featuring live music from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 18.

