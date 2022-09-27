DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Music Fest will be returning to the Oregon District for its 18th year this October.

This October, Blind Bob’s Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern will be the stage for more than 20 live bands, 10 singer-songwriters and a DJ over the course of two days.

“There’s so much talent in Dayton and the surrounding communities,” said Dayton Music Fest organizer Brian Johnson. “We’re here to celebrate these local musicians, their diversity in style and background, and their talents with this annual multi-day, multi-venue festival in Downtown Dayton.”

Since its start in 2004, the festival has showcased both seasoned and new artists. According to the festival, some of the artists have been playing for over 30 years.

“We love to feature local artists both seasoned and brand new,” Johnson said. “You have acts like Haunting Souls and The Mulchmen who have paved the way for all of us to be here and then you have acts that are pretty much brand new and making their debut.”

The festival will take place on Oct. 21 and 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.

Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Single night tickets at $15 at the door.

