DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio trailblazer was recognized Wednesday for his work in breaking the color barrier in the NCAA.

Joe Swan Jr. is a Miami University alumnus who was one of the first five Black basketball players at the school in the sixties.

Swan has spent his life helping young athletes with their academics so they had the chance to succeed at the collegiate level.

An event was held at the Singing Woods Assisted Living Facility in Dayton, where representatives from Miami University, and many others, gathered to celebrate.

Swan also participated in the Freedom Summer voter registration drive at Miami University in 1964.