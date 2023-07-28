DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Celtic Fest has been entertaining crowds this evening with music and dancing, all in celebration of Celtic heritage.

It started in 2002, and the United Irish of Dayton has been wowing crowds every year since. This year is no exception.

The Celtic Festival has grown into one of the premiere Celtic celebrations due to a wide range of authentic Irish music acts and letting attendees, like Pete Jamison, enjoy their city and heritage.

“First of all, I look forward to it,” Jamison said. “Second of all, I can only wear this costume for five days of the year, but I’m a Dayton boy, and I just love supporting Dayton and the businesses. Anything Irish, I’m there.”

Jamison was not the only one enjoying the culture. Several people were wearing Celtic kilts, including a few people from San Jose.

The music wowed crowds with Irish folklore tunes and of course of course Irish dance performances known for their kicks and glides.

For Scott Smith, the culture and variety are why he believes the Dayton Celtic Festival is the best around.

“Just the cultural thing,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of Irish here, and my family’s scotch. So, I think that’s the big thing for it, is it’s the cultural thing.”

Tons of vendors with great food and beverage kept everyone hydrated and happy throughout the night.

Smith said people should come out because there is lots to see when you just walk around.

“The music is outstanding, and that’s really the big thing,” he said. “Get out of the house. It’s free. Come down and have fun. All you got to do is walk around and enjoy it. You don’t have to buy anything. You don’t have to eat. You don’t have to drink. Just enjoy it.”

There is still lots of fun to be had here at the Celtic Festival this weekend. The event is set to resume at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.