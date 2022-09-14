DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is celebrating fall with what the institute calls the longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in Southwest Ohio. This year, DAI is celebrating 51 years of “art, beers and cheers,” the museum said.

“Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival taking place in 1972.” DAI said in a release. “Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the DAI Oktoberfest!”

This year, Oktoberfest begins on Friday, September 23 with a “Lederhosen Lunch” and preview party. The next two days will be filled with a variety of food, craft and international beers, as well as domestic and international wines.

“Last year’s 50th-anniversary celebration was a fantastic success, and we look forward to welcoming the community back for a bigger and better Oktoberfest weekend in 2022,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “We hope you’ll join us to welcome the fall season and support the DAI.”

But there’s more than beer and food to be found during the weekend. Live music will play on two stages all weekend, and families can find activities for all ages from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the ACOO Brands Family Fest. Sports fans can also relax in the TV tent and cheer on their favorite team during weekend sports, DAI said.

“Whether you are looking for family fun in the afternoon or an adult party later, we have all kinds of things for people to do,” sponsorship and special events manager Mike Griest said. “Great things to do and purchase, and fun for every age.”

Admission for the weekend is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 18 when purchased ahead of time DAI said. Tickets will cost $2 more at the gate. According to DAI, tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro

Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road

Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and the Second Street Market

Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek

The Dayton Art Institute

For admission to Friday’s activities, click here. The Lederhosen Lunch is free to attend, and the Preview Party is $55 each for members and $75 for non-members. The Preview Party will include complimentary draft beer, wine and soft drinks as well as live music by Weekend Effect.

For more information about Oktoberfest, visit the DAI website here.