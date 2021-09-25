Celebrate your pet at the MVPTA PetFest

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association is celebrating your pets in its annual fundraiser event on Saturday, September 25.

The PetFest event will be held in Delco Park in Kettering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the flyer said.

PetFest features food trucks and vendors, as well as basket raffles, music, a Pet Garage Sale, Mid-Riders 4-H Farm petting area and pet demonstrations, the MVPTA said on their website.

There will also be a 5K Fun Run and Wag Walk beginning at 9 a.m. According to the website, all participants must be registered by 8:45 a.m. Registration is $40 on the day of and must be completed online.

The MVPTA said that all guests will receive a medal for participating in the run or walk.

Pets are of course welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, or to register for the 5K Fun Run and Wag Walk, click here.