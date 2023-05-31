DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The entire month of June is Pride Month, celebrating and recognizing individuals within the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and beyond) community. 2 NEWS has made a list of events happening during Pride Month across the Dayton area.

June 3

Pride on Fifth – Noon, Oregon District, Dayton. Enjoy fun, food and music for all ages.

Pride Festival – Noon, Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Enjoy a parade beginning at 11 a.m. around St. Clair, with food and fun for all ages.

Pride in the Park – Noon, Main Branch Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy more fun activities for the family.

“Love, Simon” – 2 p.m., Southeast Branch Library, 21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton. An adult-only movie screening of a classic LGBTQ+ movie.

June 4

Heartsiq PRIDE Drag Brunch – 11 a.m., Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Grab a bite to eat and a drink during a drag brunch.

June 5

Teen Summer Tie-Dye – 5 p.m., Northwest Branch Library, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Register to make socks, shirts, and bandanas with tie-dye rainbow colors.

No-Sew Sock Gnomes – 6:30 p.m., Main Branch Library Conference Room 1B, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. An adult-only event to create rainbow no-sock gnomes. You must register for the event ahead of time.

June 10

Introduction to Gender Non-Conformity – 2 p.m., Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. An adult-only event to talk about pronouns and the transgender umbrella for vocabulary.

June 12

Pride Wreaths – 2:30 p.m., Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. An adult-only crafting event to make paper wreaths with different colors to show the different types of Pride flags.

Book Club – 7 p.m., Main Branch Library Conference Room 1B, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Adults can attend a book club to read and discuss the book “Lavender House.”

June 13

Pride Woven Rainbows – 4 p.m., Northwest Branch Library, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Everyone can attend to make a colorful woven rainbow.

June 24

Yellow Springs Pride – 11 a.m., the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School and Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Yellow Springs. Enjoy lots of music, food, contests, a parade and so much more.

As more Pride events are announced, the list will continued to be updated throughout the month of June.