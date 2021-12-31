DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local pub is celebrating New Year’s Eve in seven different time zones, and It’s making sure there is good music and plenty to drink.

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave in Dayton, is hosting A Celebration Around the World with Jameson’s Folly, an Ohio band bringing fiddles, bagpipes and Irish rebel songs to New Year’s Eve.

The band said on Facebook that this event begins at 5 pm and runs until midnight for the final toast to the new year. Toasts will also be held at ‘midnight’ in different time zones around the world.

Locations include:

Germany – 6 pm

Ireland – 7 pm

Iceland – 8 pm

South Sandwich Islands – 9 pm

Brazil – 10 pm

Puerto Rico – 11pm

Eastern USA – 12 am

According to the Facebook event page, 1920’s attire is welcome, but not required to celebrate.