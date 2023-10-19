FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn Halloween Festival returns this weekend, with a parade, costumes, games and more.

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Halloween festival from Oct. 20-22. The festival will be held throughout downtown Fairborn, along Main Street and Central Avenue.

Along with over 80 craft vendors and food booths, the weekend holds a variety of events as well. On Friday, Fairborn Parks and Recreation will host a “Spooktacular” parade and costume judging.

Participants of all ages can sign up for the costume contest from 6-7 p.m. at the Fairborn YMCA, 300 South Central Ave. The parade goes from the YMCA to the downtown festival stage, starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Foy’s Halloween Store and Fairborn Thrillers will host a Zombie Walk at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can join in with the living dead as a zombie horde walks the streets of Fairborn.

On Sunday, Trick-or-Treating will be offered at the craft booths from 1-2 p.m.

Additional games and activities will be hosted throughout the weekend, by the Fairborn YMCA, Faircreek Church and more.

Admission is free all weekend. Find more information here.