DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Dayton Black Restaurant week, and local restaurants, food trucks, and catering companies are celebrating with discounts and promotions.

According to a Facebook event by Dayton Food Diaries, the week will end with a Dayton Black Restaurant Food Fest on Saturday, October 16.  The festival will take place at Genuine Work at 15 McDonough Street in Dayton from 2 to 6 p.m.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Taste of Jamaica – 10% off entire order
  • Courtlands Mobile Grill – 10% off entire order
  • Slide Thru – 10% off entire order
  • IQuisine – 10% off entire order
  • De-Lish – 10% off entire order
  • Nimbus Comic Cafe – 10% off entire order
  • The Cookieologist – Cookies for the Soul II Cookie and Milk Combo Pack
  • Nu Heights Nutrition – Free “Healthy Henny” shot with your order