DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Dayton Black Restaurant week, and local restaurants, food trucks, and catering companies are celebrating with discounts and promotions.

According to a Facebook event by Dayton Food Diaries, the week will end with a Dayton Black Restaurant Food Fest on Saturday, October 16. The festival will take place at Genuine Work at 15 McDonough Street in Dayton from 2 to 6 p.m.

Participating restaurants include:

Taste of Jamaica – 10% off entire order

Courtlands Mobile Grill – 10% off entire order

Slide Thru – 10% off entire order

IQuisine – 10% off entire order

De-Lish – 10% off entire order

Nimbus Comic Cafe – 10% off entire order

The Cookieologist – Cookies for the Soul II Cookie and Milk Combo Pack

Nu Heights Nutrition – Free “Healthy Henny” shot with your order