DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Dayton Black Restaurant week, and local restaurants, food trucks, and catering companies are celebrating with discounts and promotions.
According to a Facebook event by Dayton Food Diaries, the week will end with a Dayton Black Restaurant Food Fest on Saturday, October 16. The festival will take place at Genuine Work at 15 McDonough Street in Dayton from 2 to 6 p.m.
Participating restaurants include:
- Taste of Jamaica – 10% off entire order
- Courtlands Mobile Grill – 10% off entire order
- Slide Thru – 10% off entire order
- IQuisine – 10% off entire order
- De-Lish – 10% off entire order
- Nimbus Comic Cafe – 10% off entire order
- The Cookieologist – Cookies for the Soul II Cookie and Milk Combo Pack
- Nu Heights Nutrition – Free “Healthy Henny” shot with your order