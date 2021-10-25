WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Father-Daughter Dance returns to West Carrollton on Friday, November 12.

Daughters ages 1-18 can bring their fathers or someone special to a luau-themed event at Fire Station 56 at 125 W Central Avenue in West Carrollton, a release by the Parks and Recreation Department said.

“We had a fantastic turnout at the 2019 dance and while we had to cancel last year’s event, we’re excited to see everyone back this year,” said Christian Mattingly, parks and recreation director. “We encourage girls to attend even if they aren’t able to bring their fathers; a grandfather, uncle, big brother, or family friend make great dance partners too. It’s a fun event for everyone.”

From 7 to 9 pm, guests can enjoy light snacks, music, and a photo area. All girls will get to take their photos home, as well as a special treat to commemorate the occasion.

Tickets are $10 a pair, and $5 for each additional girl. Tickets can be purchased online here, or at the door for $15 a pair.