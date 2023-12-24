DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink is open for a Christmas Eve skate.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, skaters can visit the MetroPark Ice Rink located at 111 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton. Five Rivers MetroParks invites families to make a new tradition with the rink opening today.

The outdoor ice rink is sheltered under a covered pavilion, keeping skaters dry from the drizzly conditions this weekend.

Right next to the rink is a Café, which features beverages and treats to eat while skating. Alcohol sales are also available today from noon to 5 p.m.

With the warm temperatures Dayton has been experiencing recently, the rink sometimes operates on a delayed opening as workers need to ensure the rink is frozen. Those interested in visiting should call 937-278-2607 to confirm daily hours.

The ice rink will be closed on Christmas day, but will reopen on Dec. 26 for normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can also visit the rink on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 1-8 p.m. respectively.

Find more information about the rink here.