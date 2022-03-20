CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s no secret that the pandemic has proven to be challenging in education for both students and teachers. Due to these setbacks, Cedarville University is working to find solutions that aim to get education back on track.

“Whether it’s a hearing screening or getting meals from school, or just the anxiety of not being around people. It’s impacted that. Surely it’s impacted the educational advancement of students,” said Cedarville University Assistant Professor and Dean of the School of Education Dr. Kevin Jones. Along with students, parents and teachers are also seeing the pandemic’s impact, and many teachers are feeling burnt out.

“Many of them are fatigued. Many are stressed, many are burdened. Many are retiring right now,” said Dr. Jones. Passionate about education, Jones and his team have been working to fix these educational setbacks.

“We’re trying to systematically love and serve in each of those areas. So, we are recruiting. We aim to do an all-male teacher recruitment day. How do we get more men in and around education.” Cedarville University has a Christian faith base, which is also part of their solution in helping students struggling with education. “Our students are working as virtual tutors. Our students are working in classrooms. Our students are helping students all around the nation literally.”

For schools still struggling, Jones has some advice to help strengthen student education. “Encourage districts to continue collaborations they have with churches, community organizations, and health care organizations. It takes all of us to do this. I would encourage you all to continue the collaboration that takes place.”