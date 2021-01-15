Cedarville University welcoming back students for start of spring semester

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Cedarville University are returning to residence halls Sunday and Monday for the start of classes Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 a.m.

The decision to bring students back was made after the university updated its COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester.

University officials said that all students will have to get a personal wellness check to make sure that returning students are healthy and free of COVID-19. Any students who have COVID symptoms will start the semester remotely.

The two big changes made for the spring semester are:

  1. The university’s quarantine protocols have been updated to match the latest from the CDC. Students may be released from quarantine after 7 days with a negative test or after 10 days if they have exhibited no symptoms.
  2. The university is opening new spaces on campus where additional staff will be able to test for COVID-19 with rapid test kits.

