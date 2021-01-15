Cedarville University welcoming back students for start of spring semester

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Cedarville University are returning to residence halls Sunday and Monday for the start of classes Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 a.m.

The decision to bring students back was made after the university updated its COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester.

University officials said that all students will have to get a personal wellness check to make sure that returning students are healthy and free of COVID-19. Any students who have COVID symptoms will start the semester remotely.

The two big changes made for the spring semester are:

The university’s quarantine protocols have been updated to match the latest from the CDC. Students may be released from quarantine after 7 days with a negative test or after 10 days if they have exhibited no symptoms. The university is opening new spaces on campus where additional staff will be able to test for COVID-19 with rapid test kits.

To read the university’s full operating plan, click here.