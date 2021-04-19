Cedarville University to resume traditional schedule, activities in fall

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) Cedarville University announced it plans to return to normal operations, including the traditional fall schedule for 2021-2022.

The university said activities returning in the fall will include Fall Bible Conference, homecoming, fall sports, study abroad and Global Outreach. Students will also have fall break again.



Fall classes are set to begin on August 18 and move-in weekend is scheduled for August 13 to 15.

For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.